There are a few finishing tillage and anhydrous, but I think the majority of farmers are done if they were going to do it. Most of the manure hauling is winding down. A few cows are out on stalks. There is just not much activity going on out in the countryside.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
