I thought everyone was wrapped up, but Wednesday (Nov. 18) it looked like everyone was out in the field. I would say fall field work should be done early next week. Soybean yields were surprisingly pretty close to normal, considering the dry weather. There was a lot of variability with corn yields in the area.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy