This was a rough year. Our region was in the severe drought area a lot of the summer. Rainfall was nine inches less than normal. Everything looked good, but at harvest it was disappointing. Parts of our area also dealt with the derecho in August as well as some hail. Our soybean yields were close to normal. Corn yields were variable. I would say overall we were down about 30%, and it was worse on corn-on-corn ground. COVID-19 really had no impact on our day-to-day operation, but it has made planning for next year challenging when it comes to ordering seed, etc.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
