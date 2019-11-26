We were able to get out to an early start, planting 400 acres of beans in early April. Then after we started on corn, we had to wait out two weeks of rain before getting back in the field. The early planted beans did not yield like we had hoped. We did not see the yield bump we expected. We still managed to finish up planting beans by the end of May, with corn wrapping up around May 8. We had a lot of moisture over the growing season, and were 4 inches above the 10-year average. We didn't have many issues with insects or weeds over the summer. Parts of Guthrie County had very strong winds, but we didn't have much here. Soybeans yields were about 6 bushels an acre above average, while corn was about the same as 2018. All the rain we got early looked like a curse, but it turned into a blessing. We feel pretty good about this year.