We had about 0.8 inches of rain Sunday night. Harvest is moving quickly. We are finished with beans and have two fields of corn left, so we should be done by the end of the week. I would say 90-95% of the beans are out, and bean harvest should wrap up by this weekend. We have seen a lot of stalks baled and some fall tillage done. Everyone is trying to stay busy.
Iowa Crop Regions
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
