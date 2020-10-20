We finished up harvest late last week. By the end, corn was coming out of the field at 13.5% moisture. The fall tillage is still in progress. It’s snowing today (Monday), and looks like a chance of moisture most of this week, so corn harvest in the area has come to a standstill for a bit. Tillage will probably slow down as well.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
