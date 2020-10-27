We had 2 inches of snow over the weekend, which will slow down harvest for a couple of days. I would say 25-30% of the corn is still in the field. Some are applying manure and doing some tillage. Anhydrous will be coming soon. Corn yields continue to be all over the place. The fields of corn on corn have really taken a hit due to the drought.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
