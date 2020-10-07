It’s been a good week of harvesting, and this week looks to be favorable, too. The majority of soybeans are out in the area. Yields were extremely variable. Corn harvest is also underway. I haven’t heard many yields, but on our farm we are about 30% below our APH. We haven’t had to start the grain dryer yet with everything average 15-16%. The ground is a bit sandy. We should get to the clay ground this weekend. Hand-shelled moisture is around 25% so it should be interesting to see what the yields are.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy