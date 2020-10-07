It’s been a good week of harvesting, and this week looks to be favorable, too. The majority of soybeans are out in the area. Yields were extremely variable. Corn harvest is also underway. I haven’t heard many yields, but on our farm we are about 30% below our APH. We haven’t had to start the grain dryer yet with everything average 15-16%. The ground is a bit sandy. We should get to the clay ground this weekend. Hand-shelled moisture is around 25% so it should be interesting to see what the yields are.