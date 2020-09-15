Everything is really starting to turn, and we could possibly see some soybeans harvested this week. We had from three to 3.5 inches of rain last week. I would think more farmers would start harvesting beans next week if it stays dry. Some of the corn that had hail is showing signs of breaking and dying, so we may need to harvest that soon to save it. We normally don’t start harvest until after Oct. 1.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
