Bean harvest picked up as last week moved along. There was another round of hail early last week that hit the same area from three weeks ago. Bean harvest will continue as long as the weather permits it.
Sept. 20, 2021: Bean harvest continues
Bean harvest picked up as last week moved along. There was another round of hail early last week that hit the same area from three weeks ago. Bean harvest will continue as long as the weather permits it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.