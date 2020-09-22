Harvest has started. Most are working on beans, although a few are harvesting corn. I would say about half of the farmers have started, and with a dry week in the forecast, we hope to get started by the end of the week. Bean moisture is 12.5%. I’ve heard beans are pretty wet still in the morning, and by the time they dry down there might be two or three hours left to harvest. Yields are both good and bad in the area.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
