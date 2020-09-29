Harvest is in full swing here. Most are working on beans, but a few corn fields have been harvested. Bean yields are very inconsistent — some fields are really bad, and some are close to average. If this were a normal year, most would be very disappointed, but considering the extreme drought, I think many are surprised the yields are what they are. Early corn yields don’t sound very good either.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy