Both corn and beans are progressing fast. There is a lot of corn being chopped for cattle feed. Some of the fields that had a lot of wind and hail damage during the derecho were/are starting to be disced under if deemed a complete loss.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
