Cook’s baked creations bring family together

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Sally Mueller loves it when her family gathers in the kitchen, and that number usually tops 20.

“We love having everyone here,” she says.

Sally and her husband Buck were married on August 29, 1956. The couple had four daughters, and that family number has grown to include 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She grew up in Missouri and learned to cook from her mother. After her mom suffered a stroke, most of the kitchen duties fell to Sally.

“I was the youngest of five children, so I was in the kitchen more than the others,” Sally says. “After my mom had the stroke, the cooking fell to me, and they pretty much let me do whatever I wanted in the kitchen.”

Eventually, Sally studied nursing.

“My first husband passed away, and that experience told me I should become a nurse so I could help people,” she says. “I eventually became an RN. Buck’s mom was a patient of mine, and that’s how we met. We got married and I continued to work until we moved to Iowa.”

They moved to Iowa in 1971, farming some ground near the Missouri state line in Page County, Iowa. In addition to row crops, Buck and Sally had a cow herd and two feedlots. They also operated a semen delivery route for American Breeders.

“I quit working so I could help Buck and be with the children,” Sally says. “We kept pretty busy.”

The couple moved to Shenandoah 10 years ago, and Buck officially retired from farming several years ago. They cash rent the farm.