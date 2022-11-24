Holiday foods need holiday atmosphere

From roasted chestnuts to cookies to hot cocoa, the winter season has many foods and beverages that are synonymous with the holidays. Family and friends often gather around Christmas trees, with music and decorations along with the special foods to send out the year on a happy note.

Artificial Christmas trees are popular among many party hosts, but many still take a thrill in setting up their own real tree each year.

“Getting the family together revolves around warm, peaceful traditions that sometimes date back generations,” said Robert Richardson with the Illinois Christmas Tree Association. “There are around 100 choose-and-harvest farms in Iowa.”

The added challenge of a real Christmas tree is the care that occurs throughout the season, he said.

Adam Janke, a forester with Iowa State University Extension, said choosing the right tree is important for families and Christmas tree producers as well.

“Species that grow well in Iowa are Scotch (Scots) pine, white pine, red pine, Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce, white spruce, Balsam fir, Fraser fir, Douglas fir and concolor fir,” he said. “Douglas fir, for example, is favored by consumers in Nebraska and Kansas, while Scotch pine is the most popular in Iowa.”

After selecting and cutting a tree, clean out the loose needles that are lodged among the branches. Then, care for it as you would for cut flowers.

“Simply make a fresh, straight cut across the trunk about an inch up from the original cut. This opens the tree stem for water intake,” Janke said.

After getting the tree set up, look for items that may cause danger for your tree and home.

“Keep your tree away from heat and draft sources like fireplaces, radiators and television sets,” Richardson said. “Test your light cords and connections before hanging them on the tree to make sure they’re in good working order. Never use cords with cracked insulation or broken or empty sockets.”

If you aren’t setting the tree up immediately after bringing it home, keep it in a cool place such as the garage for a couple of days until it is time to set it up.

After setting it up, enjoy the tree and water it every day, he said. It may take several quarts to more than a gallon of water each day in the early stages.

At the end of the season, trees will need proper disposal as well. Janke said many recycling centers will recycle them for you, but check ahead of time on their policies. Make sure all lights and decorations are out as well.

There are other options available for those with ponds, Janke said, suggesting tying two concrete blocks to the tree and putting it in a deep spot of your pond for a fish habitat. Some may also be inclined to burn their tree, but take care when doing that as needles can burn quickly and it should be done well away from any other structures.

To create a festive atmosphere while gathered around the tree, here are recipes for hot beverages and snacks to share courtesy Iowa State University Extension.