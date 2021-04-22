Quad Cities restaurant tops pulled pork competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa — They started out as just neighbors, but now Rick Willows and Billy Sheredy are something of barbecue connoisseurs.
Willows and Sheredy and their restaurant, Smokin’ Butt Barbecue, won the third Pulled Pork Madness competition organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The contest was held in a March Madness-style bracket, with 65 competitors vying to be champion.
One of the big reasons for Willows and Sheredy coming out on top was their desire for a quality product throughout the process, they said.
“We really push quality and are concerned about the products we put out,” Willows said. “We try to think about the person who is getting ready to experience it.”
Willows, a former pork producer, has a little extra insight on how and where to source high-quality pork.
“That’s a big advantage for us,” he said. “We have a real knowledge of the product that is coming to us. We are always looking to better our products.”
Sheredy said they produce their own rubs and spices, but the real advantage they also bring is the pride they put into the product they are giving out. Nothing gets overlooked in their food.
“We produce our own rubs and spice,” Sheredy said. “Every little detail makes perfect sense to the consumer because people are always dissecting you. We want to stay ahead of the game. We are always tweaking it. Attention to detail is a huge step in taking pride in what you do. If you don’t like what you do, you aren’t going to put out a good product.”
The pair got started as neighbors with a shared appreciation for barbecue. One day, they got the idea to share it with others in a competition and the idea for their restaurant was jump started.
“We were always swapping recipes when Billy moved into the neighborhood,” Willows said. “One time we saw a competition on the Illinois side (of the Quad Cities) and there were about 20 competitors there. We thought we’d see how good we were compared to everyone else and we won the whole thing.”
They started competing more often on the Kansas City Barbeque Society event circuit, developing their barbecue sauce along the way. That led to some catering and attending festivals before opening their own restaurant in late 2019.
The Smokin’ Butt restaurant is in the clubhouse of Red Hawk Golf and Learning Center in Davenport. The concessions had been closed for a number of years, and when the pair slid into that spot they hoped it would be a good way get a few more customers as they wrapped up a round of golf.
“We thought we’ll just sell a few sandwiches out to the golfers,” Sheredy said. “That’s not the case. We are feeding the community. It worked out really well.”
Smokin’ Butt does catering along with their restaurants and other festivals, but there are still more ideas out there for the pair, Sheredy and Willows said. But while those ideas are still being put into action, they plan to continue enjoying what they are doing in the moment.
“You have to start somewhere and you have to do it smart,” Sheredy said. “If you do it smart in one place, you can do it better at the others.”