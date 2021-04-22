Quad Cities restaurant tops pulled pork competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa — They started out as just neighbors, but now Rick Willows and Billy Sheredy are something of barbecue connoisseurs.

Willows and Sheredy and their restaurant, Smokin’ Butt Barbecue, won the third Pulled Pork Madness competition organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The contest was held in a March Madness-style bracket, with 65 competitors vying to be champion.

One of the big reasons for Willows and Sheredy coming out on top was their desire for a quality product throughout the process, they said.

“We really push quality and are concerned about the products we put out,” Willows said. “We try to think about the person who is getting ready to experience it.”

Willows, a former pork producer, has a little extra insight on how and where to source high-quality pork.

“That’s a big advantage for us,” he said. “We have a real knowledge of the product that is coming to us. We are always looking to better our products.”

Sheredy said they produce their own rubs and spices, but the real advantage they also bring is the pride they put into the product they are giving out. Nothing gets overlooked in their food.

“We produce our own rubs and spice,” Sheredy said. “Every little detail makes perfect sense to the consumer because people are always dissecting you. We want to stay ahead of the game. We are always tweaking it. Attention to detail is a huge step in taking pride in what you do. If you don’t like what you do, you aren’t going to put out a good product.”