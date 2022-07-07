4-Her enjoys variety of projects from baking to woodworking

RED OAK, Iowa — Joshua LeRette participates in four sports, is active in vocal music and band, and performs in the school play.

“I like to stay busy,” he says. “I’m always on the go.”

Joshua, 16, will be a junior this fall at Red Oak Community High School. Despite his busy schedule, he is also a member of the Grant Spitfires 4-H club, where he has taken several projects to the Iowa State Fair ranging from baked goods to woodworking.

He is the son of Brian and Dawn LeRette.

Joshua joined 4-H in 4th grade, and says he took to it right away.

“I liked doing projects and doing a variety of things,” he says.

While he has done projects in horticulture, woodworking and other categories, he has had the most success with his baked goods.

“I have entered pies, cookies, bread and brownies over the years,” Joshua says. “Most of those went to the state fair, and that’s always fun.”

He lists his favorites as pumpkin bread and his caramel apple pie.

In addition to baked goods, Joshua has done restoration projects on an old school desk and an old sled from his grandparents. He has also built a kitchen island, using barn wood along with an epoxy finish.

“That was really fun to see how nice it looked when we were done,” Joshua says. “I really enjoy doing things like that.”

He has also put his culinary talents to use for his community. Over the last several years, Joshua has organized a fundraiser for the local food pantry. When he was younger, he ran a lemonade stand. The past three years, he has sold baked goods.

When COVID-19 was at its height, he sold caramel apple pies online, just to keep the fundraiser going.

His efforts have generated nearly $20,000 in donations to the food pantry.

“That has been a lot of fun, and I appreciate the support,” Joshua says.

After high school is over, he plans to attend Central College in Pella, Iowa, with a major in engineering and minor in business.

“They have a really good engineering program that looks like a lot of fun,” he says. “I’m looking forward to it.”