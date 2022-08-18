4-Her kicks off college career after fair competition

DEFIANCE, Iowa — Mallory Mulligan’s mid- August schedule consisted of representing Shelby County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition and moving into her room at Iowa State University.

“I’m already packed,” she says. “I’m moving into ISU the day after I’m done at the fair. It’s very exciting.”

Mallory, 18, is the daughter of Andy and Tiffany Mulligan. The family farms near here in western Iowa.

The recent Harlan Community High School graduate is a career 4-Her, competing in several county and state fair events. But she says baking is her favorite.

“I’ve been baking with my mom and grandma most of my life,” Mallory says. “Every time we go to Grandma’s house, she has dessert ready.”

A favorite is her monster cookies.

“A lot of people will request that I make those,” she says.

Mallory also makes a unique twist on the cinnamon roll, using chocolate and espresso among the ingredients. The roll qualified for the state fair this year.

“I like chocolate and coffee, and I wanted to make something that had both of them,” she says.

Mallory says she especially enjoys making holiday goodies for her family.

“I enjoy Christmas baking quite a bit,” she says.

Being busy is just part of her routine. While in high school, Mallory was involved in several school groups, including FFA and band. She also was on the tennis and swim teams and served on the county 4H council, representing her club, the Northwest Leaders.

“I really enjoyed being on the council and being able to volunteer for a lot of things,” Mallory says. “I’m going to miss that.”

She plans to major in accounting at ISU, with plans to eventually become a certified public accountant (CPA).

“I’m really looking forward to starting there and getting to meet new people and make new friends,” Mallory says. “I can’t wait to get going.”