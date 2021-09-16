After-school snacks meet budget and nutrition goals

With school back in session, parents are once again facing that annual daunting task — providing healthy after-school snacks for their school-age children.

Items from all food groups should be considered, says Laura Liechty, 4-H Healthy Living Program specialist with Iowa State University Extension.

She says the goal is to provide at least two to three food groups in a snack.

“Variety is important,” Liechty says. “For example, a snack could consist of an apple that has been washed, then dipped into peanut butter. It can be that simple.”

She says 4-H uses USDA’s My Plate program to help educate children about food groups ­— fruit, vegetables, protein items, dairy and grains.

Most snacks can be prepared ahead of time. She says items such as trail mix or granola can be easily stored for after-school consumption.

Many recipes have developed through ISU’s Spend Smart Eat Smart program. Liechty says those recipes are designed to accommodate any budget.

Through programs like 4-H, Liechty says youth are taught how to incorporate a variety of food groups into snacking.

“We would like to see them eat 5 to 7 servings of fruits and vegetables every day,” she says. “You would like to see more, but we want them to understand the basics and the importance of eating healthy.”

For more resources, visit the Spend Smart. Eat Smart. website at spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu. Spend Smart. Eat Smart. is a registered trademark of Iowa State University.

