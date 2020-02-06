Addictive Shredded Chicken

2 slices bacon
3 boneless, skinless chicken breast
2, 8 oz. packages cream cheese
1 C. plain Greek yogurt
1 T. dried parsley
2 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. garlic powder or 5 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1/2 to 3/4 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
Place the chicken breast on the bottom of the crock pot. Put the cream cheese on top of the chicken. Mix the Greek yogurt with the seasonings. Spread over the top. Cut bacon into 1/4 to 1/2 inch pieces and sprinkle over the top. Turn the crockpot on low for 5-6 hours. When it is done, shred the chicken and mix everything together.