Flaky Beef Stuffed Pinwheels

1 package (16 to 24 oz.) fully cooked boneless beef pot roast with gravy
1/2 C. shredded asiago cheese
1 package (17.3 oz.) frozen puff pastry (2 sheets), thawed
4 green onions, cut in half lengthwise, then cut into thin long strips
Heat pot roast in microwave according to package directions. Remove pot roast from container; discard gravy. Shred pot roast in large bowl with 2 forks; stir in cheese. Set aside.
Heat oven to 400°. Coat two metal baking sheets with cooking spray.
Unfold each puff pastry sheet onto lightly floured surface. Cut each sheet in half with sharp knife or pizza cutter to make four 10x4 3/4-inch rectangles.
Working with one rectangle at time, place a long side in front of you. Place 1/4 of the beef mixture onto pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border on the long side closest to you. Lay 1/4 of the green onion strips lengthwise over beef mixture. Roll up pastry jelly-roll fashion starting with long side opposite you. Brush water along border and seal pastry. Repeat with remaining pastry, beef mixture and green onions.
Cut pastry rolls crosswise into ½-inch thick slices, forming pinwheels. Arrange 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake in 400° oven 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown, rotating pans halfway through baking. Transfer pinwheels to wire rack; cool slightly. Serve warm