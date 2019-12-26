Nacho Beef Dip

1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 jar (15 to 16 oz.) cheese dip with salsa (salsa con queso) or other cheese dip
1/2 C. thick-and-chunky mild or medium salsa
For toppings (all optional):
Blue, yellow and/or white corn tortilla chips
Diced red bell pepper, thinly sliced green onions, sliced ripe olives
Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add cheese dip and salsa; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
Cook's tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Pour beef mixture into shallow serving dish. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping. Garnish with toppings, if desired.