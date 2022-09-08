Back to school: Dietitians help find fast and fun foods for the new year

School is back in session, and for many families that means getting off the summer schedule and readjusting to a new academic year. While schedules may change, dietitians caution to not let diets change.

Nicole Johnson, a dietitian with Hy-Vee in eastern Iowa, said balance is the most important aspect of creating a meal plan. The MyPlate tool has replaced the old food pyramid, but the lessons are similar.

“As dietitians, we recommend having a variety of food groups to keep kids fueled physically and mentally through the school day,” she said. “It’s the same food groups we know — protein, grains, fruits, vegetables and dairy.”

Start a meal by building around the fruits and vegetables, rather than building around the proteins or dairy, Johnson said. Many people start with their meats and add a little vegetables. If that can be reversed, it will make for a healthier plate.

Small vegetables, such as baby carrots, mini cucumbers and bell peppers, are some options that are easy to prepare for dinner and lunches. She also suggests transitioning from white bread to a healthier wheat bread, or changing to a whole wheat pasta for dinners.

“If you cook that pasta a little longer than you are used to and put a darker sauce on top, it should be on par to the white pasta,” she said.

Johnson said one of the most important aspects to the school year is making sure students eat breakfast to get the day off to a good start. Easy meals are good, like a smoothie or making some food ahead of time to freeze, like a breakfast burrito.

“Breakfast is how people can get the most out of their food,” she said. “It recharges you after sleeping, a time that is typically your largest break between meals. It will get you off on the right foot to start the day.”

Johnson also suggests packing a snack and water for students to have after school, especially if they are involved in an extracurricular activity.

“Dehydration can be a serious issue that some kids might neglect,” she said. “Make sure when preparing their meals they have easy access to water at all times.”