When Jo Anne Korpi bakes her amazing artisanal breads, she often thinks of her grandmother.
“I modeled my life after my Danish grandmother,” Korpi says. “Her whole life was in the kitchen.”
And while her life is much different from that of her grandmother, a woman who never learned to drive or got an advanced education, Korpi says the lessons of a life in the kitchen are important to her. Those lessons carry over into the way she approaches cooking and baking: Ingredients matter. Time matters. Recipes are designed with specific people in mind.
“I have to know you to write a recipe (for you),” she says. “I know it sounds really weird. But that’s the way I work.”
That work began in Wisconsin, where Korpi grew up. After she got her education and served in the Air National Guard, she and her husband, Joe, moved to Iowa, where they have raised two sons, Joshua and Josiah.
They arrived here to work with Boone Biblical Ministries, and they are still very active in their faith. But today he works for an agricultural company while she runs The Sweets and Sourdough Company, a baking business based in their home.
The COVID-19 situation has put a crimp in the business, closing restaurants she works with and potentially closing down the Des Moines Farmers Market, where she supplies the bread for sandwiches served by Rinehart’s Family Farm of Boone. But she continues to bake and to sell her goods.
“I’m just really honored and blessed to be able to do what I do,” she says.
When her oldest son was born, she decided to stay home. She gardened and baked. She operated a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) operation for nine years. Customers bought memberships and received boxes of garden products and baked goods each week.
“I was always an at-home baker,” she explains.
Then came the next step. A restaurant opened in the area and its owner asked Korpi if she would make the bread bowls for their soups. She decided to take the owner up on the offer and did the work to license a kitchen to produce her baked products commercially. The business just grew from there.
Though she makes many types of baked goods, her sourdough bread and rolls are among the specialties. Learning how to use sourdough was challenging, she says, because the baker can’t hurry the process.
“You have to wait until it is ready,” she says with a laugh.
And that philosophy suits Korpi well. She continues to bake and to personalize her recipes and to concentrate on ingredients and quality.
“That’s kind of what I do,” she says.