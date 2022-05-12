 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef and Mushroom Burgers

1 lb. ground beef (93% or leaner)

8 oz. mushrooms, finely diced

1 egg white

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

4 hamburger buns

1/4 C. shredded Manchego cheese

Combine ground beef, mushrooms, egg white, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Place burgers on buns. Top evenly with cheese.

