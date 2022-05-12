Beef and Mushroom Burgers

1 lb. ground beef (93% or leaner)
8 oz. mushrooms, finely diced
1 egg white
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
4 hamburger buns
1/4 C. shredded Manchego cheese
Combine ground beef, mushrooms, egg white, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Place burgers on buns. Top evenly with cheese.