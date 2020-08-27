Idahoan Instant Original Mash Potatoes
1 pkg. Hormel Slow Simmered
Beef Roast Au Jus
1 pkg. brown gravy mix with roast beef pieces
1 pkg. white country gravy mix with roast beef pieces
Shredded cheddar cheese
Shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, mixed
2 breadsticks, split in half
Cherry tomato to top each sundae
Prepare mashed potatoes and gravy according to package instructions.
Add roast beef to gravy mixes. Heat Hormel roast beef according to directions
Scoop mashed potatoes onto dish. Cover one scoop with brown gravy and the other scoop with white gravy, then cover the last scoop with Hormel roast beef Au Jus. Sprinkle each with cheese then garnish with cherry tomato. Add the split breadsticks to the sides of the dish.