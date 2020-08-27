Idahoan Instant Original Mash Potatoes

1 pkg. Hormel Slow Simmered

Beef Roast Au Jus

1 pkg. brown gravy mix with roast beef pieces

1 pkg. white country gravy mix with roast beef pieces

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, mixed

2 breadsticks, split in half

Cherry tomato to top each sundae

Prepare mashed potatoes and gravy according to package instructions.

Add roast beef to gravy mixes. Heat Hormel roast beef according to directions

Scoop mashed potatoes onto dish. Cover one scoop with brown gravy and the other scoop with white gravy, then cover the last scoop with Hormel roast beef Au Jus. Sprinkle each with cheese then garnish with cherry tomato. Add the split breadsticks to the sides of the dish.