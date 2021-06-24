 Skip to main content
Bistro Cheeseburgers

1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

4 slices sweet onion (½-inch)

4 slices Swiss cheese

1/4 C. mayonnaise

1 T. Dijon-style mustard

4 crusty rolls, split, toasted

Romaine lettuce, tomato slices (optional)

Lightly shape beef into four 3/4-inch thick patties. Coat onion with cooking spray. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onion around patties. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper after turning, as desired.

About 1 minute before patties are done, top each with cheese.

Combine mayonnaise and mustard; spread on top and bottom halves of rolls. Serve burgers and onion in rolls with lettuce and tomato, as desired.

