Cheeseburger Macaroni Casserole

1 lb. lean ground beef
1/2 C. chopped onion
Whole-wheat elbow macaroni or penne or rotini pasta
1 medium tomato chopped
1, 8 oz. can tomato sauce
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt optional
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 C. shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef and onion until beef is brown and onion is soft; drain.
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Spoon macaroni into prepared pan. Spread beef mixture and chopped tomato over macaroni. Pour tomato sauce over beef. Sprinkle with seasoned salt, pepper and shredded cheese.
Cover loosely with foil and bake for 35 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges of casserole are bubbling.
Note: To spice it up, use your favorite pizza or Italian-style tomato sauce instead of tomato sauce and seasoned salt.
For a meal later, double the recipe and place the second casserole in the freezer.