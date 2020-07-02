Crockpot Beef and Noodles

(Makes a large amount so I usually make half the recipe)
2 lbs. beef roast
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 packet au jus gravy mix
1 (16-oz.) pkg. linguine noodles
1 packet beefy onion soup mix
4 C. water
Directions
Place beef roast in crockpot. In separate bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup, au jus gravy, beefy onion soup mix, and water. Pour mixture over roast and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.
An hour before serving, shred the beef roast and prepare the linguine noodles according to the package. Add the noodles to the beef roast and stir.