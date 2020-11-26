1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
8 oz. corned beef, coarsely chopped
6 slices Swiss cheese
3 T. yellow mustard
2 oz. dill pickle slices
6 slices rye bread, toasted
Combine ground beef and corned beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes), turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling. About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once.
Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half. Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles.