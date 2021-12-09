Filet Mignon with Herb Butter

2, 4-oz. filet mignon steaks
2 T. olive oil
2 T. butter
2 tsp. Kosher salt
Fresh ground pepper
2 sprigs of rosemary and/or thyme
2 large cloves of garlic, whole
For herb butter:
1/2 C. butter, room temperature
2 tsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 T. fresh thyme
2 garlic cloves, minced
Combine all ingredients of herb butter ahead of time. Cover bowl and refrigerate, or using plastic wrap, roll into log.
Season steaks at least 1 hour before cooking. Remove from refrigerator to get to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 400°.
In cast iron or heavy bottom (and oven proof) pan on med-high to high heat, melt butter with olive oil until done foaming. Add whole garlic cloves, rosemary and thyme. Sear steaks for 2 minutes on each side. After flipping side one, spoon oil over steaks.
Finish cooking steaks in the oven (same pan) for 7-8 minutes or until 140° in center for medium doneness. Let meat rest for 5 minutes before serving/slicing. Serve, topped with herb butter.