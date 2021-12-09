 Skip to main content
Filet Mignon with Herb Butter

Photo by Jeff DeYoung

2, 4-oz. filet mignon steaks

2 T. olive oil

2 T. butter

2 tsp. Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

2 sprigs of rosemary and/or thyme

2 large cloves of garlic, whole

For herb butter:

1/2 C. butter, room temperature

2 tsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 T. fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, minced

Combine all ingredients of herb butter ahead of time. Cover bowl and refrigerate, or using plastic wrap, roll into log.

Season steaks at least 1 hour before cooking. Remove from refrigerator to get to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking. Preheat oven to 400°.

In cast iron or heavy bottom (and oven proof) pan on med-high to high heat, melt butter with olive oil until done foaming. Add whole garlic cloves, rosemary and thyme. Sear steaks for 2 minutes on each side. After flipping side one, spoon oil over steaks.

Finish cooking steaks in the oven (same pan) for 7-8 minutes or until 140° in center for medium doneness. Let meat rest for 5 minutes before serving/slicing. Serve, topped with herb butter.

