French-style Beef Baked Potatoes

1 lb. beef Top Sirloin Steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick
4 hot baked medium russet potatoes
1/2 C. shredded Swiss cheese
For sauce:
2 tsp. butter
3 C. sweet onions, diced
1/2 C. red wine
1, 14 oz. can reduced sodium beef broth
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.
Prepare caramelized onion sauce. In same skillet used to prepare beef, melt butter on medium high heat. Add onions. Cover and cook 5 to 7 minutes until onions are opaque and soft. Uncover skillet; cook 6 to 8 minutes until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add wine; simmer 2 to 4 minutes until liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in beef broth, salt and pepper. Cook about 20 minutes.
Add beef to sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until beef is heated through. Cut slits lengthwise in potatoes; open and fluff potatoes with fork. Divide beef mixture among potatoes. Top with cheese.