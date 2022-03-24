 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
French-style Beef Baked Potatoes

Photo courtesy National Cattleman’s Beef Association

1 lb. beef Top Sirloin Steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick

4 hot baked medium russet potatoes

1/2 C. shredded Swiss cheese

For sauce:

2 tsp. butter

3 C. sweet onions, diced

1/2 C. red wine

1, 14 oz. can reduced sodium beef broth

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

Prepare caramelized onion sauce. In same skillet used to prepare beef, melt butter on medium high heat. Add onions. Cover and cook 5 to 7 minutes until onions are opaque and soft. Uncover skillet; cook 6 to 8 minutes until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add wine; simmer 2 to 4 minutes until liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in beef broth, salt and pepper. Cook about 20 minutes.

Add beef to sauce; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until beef is heated through. Cut slits lengthwise in potatoes; open and fluff potatoes with fork. Divide beef mixture among potatoes. Top with cheese.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

