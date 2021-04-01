Korean Beef Tacos

2 lbs. thinly sliced fajita meat
1/2 C. soy sauce
1/4 C. rice wine vinegar
1/4 C. brown sugar
1 tsp. ground ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. sesame oil, optional
1 T. corn starch
2 T. water
Mix all ingredients except corn starch and water. Marinate for at least as long as it takes to get slaw and radishes prepared.
Pour meat and marinade into hot pan and cook. Mix corn starch and water and add slurry to meat once cooked to thicken what’s left of the marinade
For slaw:
1/2 bag of pre-cut cole slaw mix
1/2 C. mayonnaise
1/2 C. sour cream
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
2 T. white wine vinegar or lemon juice.
Thoroughly mix all other ingredients before adding to coleslaw mix. Set aside.
For pickled radish:
1/2 C. sliced radish
1/2 C. water
1/4 C. rice wine vinegar
1/4 C. white vinegar
2 T. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
Mix together and let the radishes soak.
Assemble on soft taco shells.