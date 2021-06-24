 Skip to main content
Maplewood-smoked Bacon Beer Burgers

1 lb. ground beef (96% lean)

1/4 C. beer

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

4 slices reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

4 extra-thick slices Maplewood-smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp

Combine beef, beer and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four ½-inch thick patties.

Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese.

Place burgers on buns; top with bacon slices.

