New York Strip Steak
Salt and pepper to taste
Butter
Garlic
Rosemary
1 tsp. flour plus more for thickening
4-5 large russet potatoes
2 T. butter
1/4 C. half and half
2 T. sour cream
1 shallot
1/3 C. vegetable oil
1 1/2 T. shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 275°. Season both sides of your steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on a wire rack on top of a baking sheet in the center of the oven. Cook until internal temperature reaches 95°. Place in a hot skillet, with butter, garlic cloves and a sprig of rosemary to sear and finish cooking. Let rest for at least 5 minutes, and slice into strips, against the grain. Reserve the butter and garlic from the skillet for the pan gravy sauce.
Add a teaspoon of flour mixed with cold water to skillet after steaks are removed. Whisk until smooth, adding more flour and water to thicken. Remove rosemary sprig and set aside.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Peel potatoes and chop into cubes of roughly the same size. Boil for about 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender but not too soft. Drain the pot and place the potatoes back onto the hot burner for 1 minute, shaking the pot to help release excess steam. Mash potatoes, adding butter, half and half and sour cream. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Thinly slice shallot and separate layers. Heat vegetable oil on medium-high heat. Gently place the sliced shallots into the oil, frying until golden brown. Once cooked, place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Place a small skillet onto a burner set to medium-high. Place the shredded cheese onto the center of the pan in a single layer. To help ensure strong edges, gently press the sides of the melting cheese inward. Once golden brown and stiff, set aside on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
Scoop mashed potatoes into a piping bag and pipe into a coupe glass. Place sliced steaks on top of the potatoes, and spoon pan gravy sauce on top. Set the cheese crisp in the potatoes, and sprinkle with fried shallots. Place cherry tomato on top, and serve.