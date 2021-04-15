Mongolian Beef

2 lbs. sirloin steak, thinly sliced
3 T. vegetable oil
2 large red onions, thinly sliced
2 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. minced ginger
1 tsp. sesame oil
1/2 C. low sodium soy sauce
1/3 C. water
1/2 C. dark brown sugar
2 tsp. cornstarch
1 T. cold water
1 bunch of green onions, cut into 1 inch pieces
In a small bowl combine sesame oil, soy sauce, water and brown sugar. Set aside.
Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add steak in a single layer and season with salt and pepper (remember the sauce has a lot of salt in it).
Cook steak 3 to 4 minutes per side until browned. Remove the steak from the pan and place on a paper towel-lined plate.
Over medium heat, add 2 tsp. more vegetable oil and sliced red onions and cook for about 4-5 minutes or until soft. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and cook for 30 seconds until they become fragrant.
Add steak back to the pan then pour on sauce. Bring sauce to simmer, then add cornstarch and water mixture. Bring to a boil and cook for 30 to 60 seconds or until sauce has thickened. Add green onions to the pan and combine. Serve over rice if desired.