Picanha Steaks

3-4 lb. Picanha or Sirloin Cap Choice grade steaks
Salt
Pepper
Garlic
Beef tallow
Preheat smoker to 250°.
Apply equal amounts of salt, pepper and garlic over the meat side and fat cap side of the meat. Allow the rub to set for 15-20 minutes.
Once the rub has set, put the meat on the smoker for two hours. Check for dryness and if dry spritz with water and continue cooking for an additional two hours or until tender and around 200°.
After the four hours cooking, wrap the steak in butcher paper coated with beef tallow and let rest.