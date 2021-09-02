 Skip to main content
Picanha Steaks

3-4 lb. Picanha or Sirloin Cap Choice grade steaks

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

Beef tallow

Preheat smoker to 250°.

Apply equal amounts of salt, pepper and garlic over the meat side and fat cap side of the meat. Allow the rub to set for 15-20 minutes.

Once the rub has set, put the meat on the smoker for two hours. Check for dryness and if dry spritz with water and continue cooking for an additional two hours or until tender and around 200°.

After the four hours cooking, wrap the steak in butcher paper coated with beef tallow and let rest.

