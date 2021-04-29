Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter and Mushrooms

4 beef ribeye steaks boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 oz. each)
2 T. minced garlic
2 T. chopped fresh thyme
1/2 tsp. pepper
8 medium portobello mushrooms, stems removed (about 1 3/4 lbs.)
1/4 C. olive oil
Salt
Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Blue Cheese Butter:
1/2 C. crumbled blue cheese
1/4 C. butter, softened
3 T. chopped rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil
1 T. chopped fresh parsley
Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Set aside.
Brush mushrooms with oil. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange mushrooms around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 14 minutes), turning occasionally. Grill mushrooms 16 to 18 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.
Meanwhile, combine Blue Cheese Butter ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Spread butter over steaks. Coarsely chop mushrooms; divide evenly. Carve steaks into slices; arrange evenly over mushrooms. Garnish with parsley, if desired.