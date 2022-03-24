Slow-cooked Whiskey-Molasses Shredded Beef

1 beef Bottom Round Roast (about 2 1/2 lbs.), cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 C. whiskey
1/4 C. plus 2 T. apple cider vinegar, divided
1, 6 oz. can tomato paste
4 T. packed brown sugar, divided
1/4 C. molasses
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground red pepper
1 T. Dijon-style mustard
2 C. shredded carrots
2 C. diced Granny Smith apple
Place roast in 4.5 to 5.5 quart slow cooker. Combine whiskey, 1/4 C. vinegar, tomato paste, 2 T. brown sugar, molasses, salt and pepper; pour over roast. Cover and cook on high 4 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours, or until beef is fork-tender.
Remove roast from slow cooker; shred with two forks. Skim fat from sauce as needed. Return beef to slow cooker; stir to combine with sauce.
Meanwhile, combine remaining 2 T. vinegar, remaining 2 T. brown sugar and mustard in large bowl. Add carrots and apples; mix well. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve beef with slaw.