Slow-cooked Whiskey-Molasses Shredded Beef

Photo courtesy National Cattleman’s Beef Association

1 beef Bottom Round Roast (about 2 1/2 lbs.), cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 C. whiskey

1/4 C. plus 2 T. apple cider vinegar, divided

1, 6 oz. can tomato paste

4 T. packed brown sugar, divided

1/4 C. molasses

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground red pepper

1 T. Dijon-style mustard

2 C. shredded carrots

2 C. diced Granny Smith apple

Place roast in 4.5 to 5.5 quart slow cooker. Combine whiskey, 1/4 C. vinegar, tomato paste, 2 T. brown sugar, molasses, salt and pepper; pour over roast. Cover and cook on high 4 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours, or until beef is fork-tender.

Remove roast from slow cooker; shred with two forks. Skim fat from sauce as needed. Return beef to slow cooker; stir to combine with sauce.

Meanwhile, combine remaining 2 T. vinegar, remaining 2 T. brown sugar and mustard in large bowl. Add carrots and apples; mix well. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve beef with slaw.

