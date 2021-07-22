Taco Casserole

1 lb. lean ground beef
1 pkg. (or less) McCormick Taco Seasoning
2 C. water
1, 15 oz. can diced tomatoes (low-sodium)
1, 15 oz. can tomato sauce (low-sodium)
1 C. frozen whole kernel corn
2 C. uncooked elbow macaroni
1 C. shredded Colby Jack cheese
Brown beef in 3 quart pot over medium to high heat. Drain fat and return beef to pot. Add taco seasoning, water, tomatoes, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to a boil. Add uncooked macaroni and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Remove from heat. Sprinkle cheese on top and cover. Serve once the cheese is melted.