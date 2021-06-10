Tater Tot Casserole

1 pkg. tater tots
1 lb. hamburger
1 1/2 cans green beans, drained
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 C. milk
1 tsp. pizza seasoning
Prepare tater tots per the package instructions. Cook’s note: “I prefer to air fry or convection bake them to get them crispy.”
Brown hamburger in medium sauce pan. Drain grease. Mix in the green beans, cream of mushroom soup and milk.
Place half of the baked tater tots in the bottom of a greased 9x9-inch pan. Pour hamburger mixture on top of tater tots. Sprinkle pizza season on the hamburger mixture.
Top with remaining tater tots. Again, sprinkle generously with pizza seasoning.
Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until the tater tots are at a desired crispness.