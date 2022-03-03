Traditional Italian Lasagna

For Bolognese sauce:
1 large onion, chopped
1 medium carrot, peeled, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 T. olive oil
2 lbs. ground beef chuck
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
1 C. dry white wine
1 C. heavy cream
14.5-oz. can crushed tomatoes
3 C. low-sodium chicken broth, divided
For pasta:
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
3 C. all-purpose flour plus more
4 large eggs, room temperature
For béchamel sauce:
5 T. unsalted butter
¼ C. all-purpose flour
4 C. whole milk, warmed
Pinch of freshly ground nutmeg
Kosher salt
4-6 C. Parmesan Cheese
Pulse onion, carrot, and celery in a food processor until finely chopped. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add beef and vegetables; cook, breaking up meat with a spoon, until moisture is almost completely evaporated and meat is well browned, 25-30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Add wine to pot and bring to a boil, scraping up browned bits from bottom, about 2 minutes. Add cream; bring to a boil, then simmer until moisture is almost completely evaporated, 8-10 minutes. Add tomatoes and 2 C. broth. Bring to a boil, then simmer, adding water by 1/2-cupfuls if sauce looks dry, until sauce thickens, 2 1/2-3 hours.
Let sauce cool, then cover and chill at least 12 hours or up to 2 days.
For the pasta, whisk salt and 3 C. flour in a large bowl, make a well in the center, and crack eggs into well. Mix eggs with a fork, then slowly mix in flour until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead, dusting lightly with flour if sticky, until smooth, about 5 minutes (it will be stiff). Wrap in plastic; let sit until dough holds indentation when pressed, 1-2 hours.
Set pasta maker to thickest setting; dust lightly with flour. Divide dough into four pieces. Working with one piece at a time and keeping remaining dough wrapped in plastic as you work, flatten dough into a narrow rectangle (no wider than mouth of machine); pass through rollers. Fold dough as needed to fit and run through again. Repeat without folding, adjusting machine to thinner settings after every pass and dusting with flour if sticky, until pasta sheet is 1/16-inch thick (setting 8 on most machines). Place pasta sheets on a lightly floured surface and cut crosswise into 16 8-inch long noodles.
Dough can be made a day ahead; chill. Bring to room temperature before rolling out, about 1 hour. Noodles can be made a day ahead. Stack on a baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper between each layer. Cover with plastic wrap and chill.
For béchamel, heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat until foaming. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Whisk in warm milk, 1/2-cupful at a time. Bring sauce to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, whisking often, 8-10 minutes; add nutmeg and season with salt. Remove from heat, transfer to a medium bowl, and press plastic wrap directly onto surface; let cool slightly.
Béchamel can be made a day ahead. Keep covered and chill.
For assembly, reheat the sauces. Combine Bolognese sauce and remaining 1 C. broth in a large saucepan over medium heat until sauce is warmed through. If you made the béchamel ahead of time, heat in a medium saucepan over just until warmed through (you don’t want to let it boil).
Working in batches, cook fresh lasagna noodles in a large pot of boiling salted water until just softened, about 10 seconds. Remove with tongs and transfer to a large bowl of ice water; let cool. Drain noodles and stack on a baking sheet, with paper towels between each layer, making sure noodles don’t touch.
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with butter. Spread 1/4 C. béchamel in the prepared baking dish. Top with a layer of noodles, spread over a scant 3/4 C. Bolognese sauce, then 1/2 C. béchamel, and top with 1/4 C. Parmesan. Repeat process seven more times, starting with noodles and ending with Parmesan, for a total of eight layers. Place baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake lasagna until bubbling and beginning to brown on top, 50-60 minutes. Let lasagna sit 45 minutes before serving.
Lasagna can be assembled 12 hours ahead. Cover and chill. Let sit at room temperature two hours before baking. Cook, covered with foil until the last 20 minutes, then finish cooking uncovered.