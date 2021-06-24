 Skip to main content
Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers

1 lb. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 C. finely chopped red onion

4 T. barbecue sauce, divided

4 slices white Cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese

4 whole wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split, toasted

Lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices (optional)

Combine beef, chopped onion and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.

About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with remaining 2 T. barbecue sauce and top with cheese.

Line bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion and tomato, as desired; top with burger.

