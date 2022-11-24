 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caramel-Hazelnut Cafe Mocha

Photo courtesy Iowa State University

8 C. half-and-half or light cream

1/2 C. chocolate-hazelnut spread

1/2 C. caramel dessert sauce

1/4 C. unsweetened cocoa powder

2-3 T. instant espresso coffee powder

Whipped cream

Caramel dessert sauce (optional)

In a 3 1/2 or 4-quart slow cooker, whisk together half-and-half, chocolate-hazelnut spread, the 1/2 C. caramel sauce, the cocoa powder and espresso powder.

Cover; cook on low for 5 to 6 hours, whisking once or twice during cooking if possible, and again before serving.

Serve topped with whipped cream and, if desired, drizzle with additional caramel sauce.

