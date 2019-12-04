Hot Cocoa Mix for a Crowd Dec 4, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 10 C. dry milk2 C. Nesquik 5 C. powdered sugar 2 C. dry creamer Combine all ingredients. Use one scoop per cup. Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletterSign up here to get theIowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your email inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Study of disease in Black Herefords affects human health Food pantry fills a need in rural Iowa community Donations give those in need a chance to shop Church brings outreach focus to rural Iowa community Late corn coming out of the field wet for yield tests Marketplace For Sale powered by AgriSearch © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy