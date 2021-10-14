Hot Pumpkin Drink

2 1/2 C. milk
1/3 C. pumpkin puree
2 T. maple or pancake syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Stir constantly until hot with a whisk or fork over medium heat. This will take 6-8 minutes.
Froth the pumpkin drink right before serving if desired. Use an immersion blender, a blender, or food processor. Strain through a fine mesh sieve before serving if you want a smoother drink.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave (stirring every 30 seconds until heated through). Serves 3.