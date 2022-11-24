 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knoll Hot Chocolate

2 C. cocoa

3 1/2 C. sugar

2 C. water

1 T. salt

1 quart whipping cream

1 gallon milk

1 T. plus 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Mix together cocoa, sugar, water and salt and cook to 218-220° in double boiler. Do not scrape sides of pan. Chill overnight.

Whip cream until soft peaks form; fold in cocoa mixture. Keep chilled until needed.

Heat milk until hot, add vanilla. To serve: Mix one or two heaping spoonfuls of chocolate cream mixture in cup. Add hot milk and stir. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream if desired.

