Knoll Hot Chocolate

2 C. cocoa
3 1/2 C. sugar
2 C. water
1 T. salt
1 quart whipping cream
1 gallon milk
1 T. plus 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Mix together cocoa, sugar, water and salt and cook to 218-220° in double boiler. Do not scrape sides of pan. Chill overnight.
Whip cream until soft peaks form; fold in cocoa mixture. Keep chilled until needed.
Heat milk until hot, add vanilla. To serve: Mix one or two heaping spoonfuls of chocolate cream mixture in cup. Add hot milk and stir. Top with marshmallows or whipped cream if desired.