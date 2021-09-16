Apple Cinnamon Bread

1/2 C. white sugar
1 1/4 C. unsweetened applesauce
1/3 C. oil
2 eggs
1 C. all-purpose white flour
1 C. whole wheat flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 apple, diced (about 1 C.)
3 T. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a small bowl, stir together white sugar, applesauce, oil and eggs until well combined.
In a large bowl, stir together flours, baking powder, and the 1 teaspoon of cinnamon.
Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir together just until combined.
Gently stir in diced apple.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Spread batter evenly through the pan.
In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar and the ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle over the top of the batter.
Bake for 45-50 minutes until a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.