Best Cinnamon Rolls

1 1/2 C. milk, scalded
1/2 C. sugar
1/2 C. butter, oil or oleo
2 tsp. salt
2 eggs, beaten
2 pkgs. yeast dissolved in 1/2 C. warm water
6 C. flour
For filling:
2 T. butter, softened
1/2 C. sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
In a large bowl, combine ingredients (add flour 2 C. at a time). Knead until smooth. Let rise until double. Roll into 15x9-inch rectangle. Spread with butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Roll up tightly, beginning at wide side. Seal well by pinching edges of roll together. Even up roll by stretching slightly.
Cut roll into 1-inch slices. Place in greased 13x9-inch pan or 18 greased muffin cups. Cover and let rise until double, 35-40 minutes. Bake at 375° for 25 minutes. Frost while warm with Quick White Icing.
For Quick White Icing, sift a little confectioners’ sugar into bowl. Moisten with cream or milk to spreading consistency. Add flavoring, if desired. Spread over slightly warm rolls.