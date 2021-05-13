Dakota Bread

2 C. warm water
1/2 C. 7-grain hot cereal mix
2 T. honey
2 T. vegetable oil
3 1/2 C. flour
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. instant or rapid rise yeast
3 T. raw, unsalted pepitas
3 T. raw, unsalted sunflower seeds
1 tsp. sesame seeds
1 tsp. poppy seeds
1 large egg, slightly beaten
Combine water, cereal, honey and oil and let sit for 10 minutes. Add flour, salt and yeast to cereal mixture, along with 2 T. pepitas and 2 T. sunflower seeds. Knead until dough is elastic. Place dough in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough double in size. Shape into a round loaf. Place on cookie sheet covered in parchment paper. Let loaf double in size.
Heat oven to 425°. Combine remaining pepitas, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and poppy seeds in small bowl. Using sharp knife, make ¼-inch deep cross, 5 inches long, on top of loaf. Brush loaf with egg and sprinkle seed mixture evenly on top. Place loaf pan with 1 C. boiling water on lowest rack. Reduce oven to 375°. Bake loaf for 40 to 50 minutes.